Preparations to hold the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Islamabad are in full swing.
In this regard, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday visited D-Chowk, Constitution Avenue, Murree Road and Islamabad Expressway to review the arrangements being taken for renovation and cleanliness of the federal capital and directed to complete all the renovation and construction work at the earliest.
The Interior Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure complete cleanliness of the Federal Capital, especially the VVIP routes and the Red Zone. He also ordered to remove encroachments along these routes.
Mohsin Naqvi said the natural beauty of Islamabad will be portrayed on the occasion of the SCO Summit and instructed the relevant authorities to make best arrangements for the Summit.
Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a detailed briefing about the construction and renovation works to the Interior Minister.
Secretary Interior, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Deputy Commissioner and other concerned authorities were also present on this occasion.