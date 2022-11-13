President Alvi, PM Shehbaz, Zardari condemn suicide blast in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the explosion in Turkey’s capital Istanbul’s Istiqlal Street on Sunday.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister said in their statements issued here on Sunday that terrorism is a common problem in the whole world. They He said Pakistan stands with the government and people of Turkey against this terrorist incident. He expressed deep regret over the loss of precious lives and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari condemned the bomb blast in Istanbul, Turkey, and expressed condolence to the Turkish government and people. Zardari said the world must take practical measures to end terrorism and extremism. He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.