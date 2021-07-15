President Alvi visits ISI office

ISLAMABAD: President Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi visited Headquarter Inter-Services Intelligence Islamabad. Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, welcomed the President on arrival.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, President was briefed on national security dynamics including situation in Afghanistan. Ther President, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cyber security.

He appreciated the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.