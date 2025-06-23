President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court Sardar Liaquat Shaheen met at Kashmir House in Islamabad on 22 June to discuss strengthening the rule of law in the region.
Their discussion focused on strategies to improve judicial processes and ensure speedy justice for the citizens of Azad Kashmir. Both officials pledged to utilize available resources to achieve these goals.
Views were also exchanged on other matters of mutual interest during the meeting held at Kashmir House, the Presidential Secretariat.