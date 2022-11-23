President appoints Haji Ghulam Ali as KP Governor

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Haji Ghulam Ali as Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The President appointed the governor on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday sent a summary to President Dr Arif Alvi to appoint Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Haji Ghulam Ali as the KP governor.

In the summary, the Prime Minister referred to Article 101 of the Constitution to advise the President to appoint Haji Ghulam Ali as the governor and sign the Commission of Appointment. Haji Ghulam Ali has previously served as a Senator from March 2009 to March 2015. He has also been a member of Board of Investment and Trade of KP from September 2012 to September 2015.