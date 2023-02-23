President approves mini-budget

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday gave assent to the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023- commonly known as mini-budget- which was sent to him on Wednesday.

The National Assembly passed the Finance Supplementary Bill 2023 on February 20. The President gave assent in accordance with Article 75 of the Constitution, the President House said in a statement. The bill envisages additional taxes and duties of Rs170 billion to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) stalled for months. The government is making all-out efforts to convince the Washington-based lender of its commitment to fulfilling the requirements set for the loan programme.