Islamabad, May 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has asked the Ulema to ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in mosques as we need to demonstrate the discipline like a responsible nation against COVID-19. Talking to Mohtamim of Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Hanif Jalandhri and Allama Sajid Naqvi on telephone, the President appealed them to observe all SOPs during Ramadan. He asked the Ulema to stress the people to wear masks while offering prayers and observe the distance.

Dr Arif Alvi appealed Allama Sajid Naqvi to convince the people to wear mask and observe distance at Majalis. Allama Sajid Naqvi assured the President of full implementation of SOPs and said all precautionary measures will be ensured. President said he has written letters to Wafaq-ul-Madaris to implement the SOPs in all madaris and mosques during holy month of Ramadan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post President asks Ulema to ensure SOPs in mosques appeared first on Official News Pakistan.