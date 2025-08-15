President bestows military honors upon 146 recipients of Imtiazi Asnad, eight Sitara-i-Jurat recipients, and 259 individuals receiving COAS Commendation Cards for their bravery in Operation “Bunyan-Um-Marsoos”.
The President of Pakistan honored members of the armed forces for their valor and sacrifices during Operation “Bunyan-Um-Marsoos,” according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announcement. The awards ceremony recognized the exceptional courage and dedication displayed by personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Eight Air Force officers received the Sitara-i-Jurat, highlighting the critical role of aerial combat in the operation. Among the recipients were Wing Commander Bilal Raza, Squadron Leader M. Yousaf Khan, and Flight Lieutenant Muhammad Ashhad Amir.
Five individuals were awarded the Tamgha-i-Jurat, four posthumously. Lance Havaldar Amir Sheraz, Sepoy Adeel Akbar, and other fallen soldiers were recognized for their ultimate sacrifice. Captain Ali Hassan of the Frontier Force also received this honor.
Senior officers, including Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, were decorated with the Sitara-i-Basalat for distinguished service. The Tamgha-i-Basalat recognized battlefield bravery, with posthumous awards given to Havaldar Muhammad Naveed and Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf.
One hundred forty-six service members received Imtiazi Asnad for professional excellence and operational contributions. Two hundred fifty-nine personnel from all ranks and branches of the armed forces were awarded COAS Commendation Cards. Lieutenant Commander Khurram Riaz of the Navy received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for outstanding performance.
Operation “Bunyan-Um-Marsoos,” a complex multi-domain operation involving all three services, showcased the military’s dedication to national security. The awards underscore the nation’s gratitude for the sacrifices made by its armed forces.