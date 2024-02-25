President calls for better health, education facilities

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has underscored the need for better health and education facilities to achieve the goal of women empowerment.

He was addressing the 5th edition of HUM Women Leaders Award 2024 in Islamabad. The President said these awards celebrate those who contributed to economic empowerment of women.

He emphasized harassment free environment for women so they can effectively play their role in development of the country.

Dr Arif Alvi especially lauded women and youth for their active participation in voting process during the recent general election in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, First Lady Samina Alvi urged women to come forward to avail the easy loans facility offered by banks for setting up businesses.

The President and the First Lady along with other distinguished personalities presented awards to those who exhibited excellence in different fields.

Recipients of the awards included Sania Saeed, Sheema Kirmani, Khurshid Bano, Sheba Najmi, Razia Korejo, Huma Fakhar, Bibi Amna, Sadiqa Salahuddin, Numaira Saleem, Dr Amany Asfour, Dr Amjad Saqib and Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish.