President calls for creating awareness about crop insurance policy

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized on creating awareness and building confidence among common people particularly farmers’ community to take benefit from the crop insurance policy. Addressing a ceremony titled “Importance of Crop Insurance in Modern Era” organized by a private media group here in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there is a very little information and knowledge about the concept of crop insurance in Pakistan as compared to the modern world.

The President said keeping in view the massive destruction caused by recent devastating floods in the country, we will have to encourage small farmers to approach insurance companies for insurance of their agriculture produce so that they can be able to get financial assistance of their crop in case of any natural calamity. He said the state helps downtrodden segments of society if they are hit by calamities, however, the scale of this assistance is very minimal due to financial constraints.

Dr Arif Alvi urged the private companies to come forward and chalk out a mechanism to ensure crop insurance to mitigate the difficulties of the people whose crops were destroyed due to floods and other natural calamities. He said media is the megaphone, it should come forward and play its role to propagate the effectiveness of crop insurance in order to help farming community.