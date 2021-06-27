President calls for effective measures to curb drug usage and its illicit trafficking)

ISLAMABAD: In his message on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, President Dr Arif Alvi said effective measures to curb drug use and its illicit trafficking are a top priority of the government of Pakistan.

He said today we reaffirm our commitment to eliminate drug trafficking as it poses a serious threat to public health. The President said we must fulfill our collective responsibility to stop the illicit drug trade through joint efforts. He said it is a great honor for Pakistan that the international community has recognized and appreciated it’s (Pakistan’s) role and commitment in the fight against drug trafficking.