ISLAMABAD, (PPI) President Asif Ali Zardari has called for enhancing the capacity of the Law Enforcement Agencies to effectively counter terrorist elements in Balochistan.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on law and order situation in Balochistan, in Gwadar today. The President was briefed about the overall security situation of the province as well as the role of LEAs in successfully countering terrorist attacks in various districts of Balochistan.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the prosecution system needed to be improved so that the terrorist elements could not escape justice.
Zardari said political dialogue is the way forward to bring prosperity, development and peace to Balochistan. Underlining the need to improve the socio-economic condition of Balochistan, the President called for focusing on the skill development of its people and producing more skilled professionals.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti thanked the President for visiting Gwadar. He said President’s visit would give the people of Balochistan a sense of ownership as well as strengthen the resolve of the LEAs to eliminate terrorism.