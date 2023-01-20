President calls for promoting eco-friendly constructions in country

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasized the need for promoting eco-friendly constructions in the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Institute of Architects’ exhibition here in Islamabad on Friday, he referred to the construction models of other countries saying there are some areas where construction of new buildings is not allowed until their designs do not envisage the installation of solar panels or the greenery on the rooftops.

The President also stressed the need for promoting accessibility in the buildings. He pointed out that responsibility in this regard has been given to Capital Development Authority and that he is encouraging the same in Lahore and Karachi. Dr Arif Alvi said that construction industry is also very important for the promotion of economy. He said we will have to continue to pursue policies to provide housing for the poor people and everybody else.