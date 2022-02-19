President calls for raising awareness about implications of rapid population growth 

Islamabad, February 19, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Arif Alvi has called for a broad based campaign at the national level to raise awareness amongst people about implications of rapid population growth on the socio economic development of the country. In an interaction with senior journalists in Islamabad, he stressed the media to play its important role in shaping public opinion and behaviours regarding family planning.

The President also emphasized the need for political will with an active input by the parliamentarians to lead a mass movement of advocacy on population management. In his remarks, Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said unplanned population growth can become an issue of national security, where the future generation grows in absence of proper education and health facilities. He said the government is sensitizing the masses at all levels involving political leaders, academia, executive, ulema, civil society and youth.

