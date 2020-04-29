National

President calls upon all segments of society to play role in preventing spread of coronavirus

April 29, 2020

Islamabad, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon all segments of the society to play their role in preventing the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The call was made during his visit to various mosques in Constituency NA-61 along with Member National Assembly Aamir Mehmood Kiani in Rawalpindi.

The President reviewed the precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administrations during prayers and Taraweeh. He said the implementation of anti-coronavirus pandemic precautionary measures guidelines would have to be ensured both by the management of mosques and the people.

