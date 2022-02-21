President calls upon philanthropists to cooperate with Govt in health sector 

Islamabad, February 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has called upon philanthropists to come forward and cooperate with government in its initiatives in health sector for service of humanity. Addressing a cancer symposium in Karachi on Monday, he said precious human lives could be saved by early diagnosis of cancer. He expressed stratification over awareness campaigns underway at different levels in the country to create awareness among people about breast, lungs and other kinds of cancer.

The president said that in world attention is being paid on nuclear energy and the day is not far when Pakistan will be able to make its own nuclear reactors to meet national energy needs. The President said that because of technological advances and innovations in the field of medicines the treatment of cancer patients has become possible.

