President, COAS attend funeral prayers of martyred military officers

RAWALPINDI: President Asif Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Genral Asim Munir and other senior officers attended the funeral prayers of officers martyred in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR) on Sunday, the funeral prayers of Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali and Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar were offered at Chaklala Garrison on Saturday night. Besides the president and army chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad, senior civil and military officers, federal ministers and relatives of the martyrs offered funeral prayers.

The president and the army chief consoled the family members of the martyrs and condoled with them. Later, the bodies of the martyrs were taken to their native areas for burial.

Earlier, the funeral prayers of the seven martyred soldiers, including two officers, were held at Bannu Cantt, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland include Lieutenant Colonel Syed Kashif Ali (resident of Karachi), Captain Muhammad Ahmad Badar (resident of Talagang), Havaldar Sabir (resident of Khyber), Naik Khurshid (resident of Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Nasir (resident of Peshawar), Sepoy Raja (resident of Kohat), and Sepoy Sajjad (resident of Abbottabad), said the ISPR.

A large number of military and civil officials, including General Officer Commanding Major General Anjum Riaz, attended the funeral prayers in Bannu.