President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned the attack on the security forces in Tirah Valley of the Khyber District.
The President expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of the security personnel in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He paid tribute to the martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the motherland.
The President appreciated the services of the security forces for carrying out operations against the Khawarij and bringing the terrorists to hell. He said the entire nation is determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism.