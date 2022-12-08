President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (M) upon COAS

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred award of Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, at a special investiture ceremony held, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, members of the Federal Cabinet, members of the parliament, and senior civil and military officers attended the investiture ceremony.

The COAS, General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, was commissioned in April 1986 in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment and is a recipient of the coveted Sword of Honour of the 17th OTS Course. He is a graduate of Fuji School, Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defense University, Islamabad.

He also holds an M. Phil degree in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management. During his illustrious military career, he has served on various Command, Staff and Instructional assignments. His major staff appointments include Brigade Major of a deployed Infantry Brigade, General Staff Officer Grade-2 in Chief of General Staff Secretariat, Directing Staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta and Chief of Staff of a Strike Corps.

He has commanded his parent unit 23 Frontier Force Regiment Infantry Brigade, Force Command Northern Areas and 30 Corps. He has also led Pakistan Training Contingent in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The General has the unique Honour to head both the premier intelligence agencies of Pakistan as Director General of Military Intelligence and Director General Inter-Services Intelligence.

Before his promotion and appointments as COAS, he was the Quarter Master General of the Pakistan Army. He was promoted to the rank of General and appointed as Chief of the Army Staff, General Headquarters on 29th November 2022.