President directs to build new storage, recharge dams to overcome water shortage in future 

Islamabad, September 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has directed to build new storage and recharge dams to overcome water shortage in future. The President is being briefed about relief and rescue arrangements for the flood-affected people in DG Khan. Earlier, Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan to review rescue and relief operation in flood affected areas.

Radio Pakistan correspondent Sajjad Pervaiz reports that the president will also visit the flood affected areas of South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan today. He will take an aerial view of the affected areas. The President will also meet the flood victims and distribute relief goods amongst them.

