President directs to prepare prototype of EVM

Islamabad, May 06, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the concerned stakeholders to prepare a prototype of Electronic Voting Machine for presentation to the Federal Cabinet. Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the prototype will also be presented to the members of the National Assembly.

The President underlined the need for expediting the I-Voting process for overseas Pakistanis enabling them to register and cast their votes through internet in a convenient manner. He said modern voting solutions such as I-Voting and EVMs would increase accessibility, speed-up the processing of results on poll-day and ensure transparency in general elections. Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, updated the meeting about the progress made so far with regard to developing a prototype of EVM.

The President said that he would engage parliamentarians and members of the political parties to support the introduction of EVMs in the upcoming general elections. He also expressed the desire to consult Chief Election Commissioner and members of the ECP for the early materialization of EVMs, Biometric Verification Machines and I-Voting systems for overseas Pakistanis. Acting Chairman NADRA assured the meeting that NADRA would provide full support to I-Voting system.

