President disposes off 42 representations of FBR in cases of bogus sales tax invoices

Islamabad, August 22, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr Arif Alvi has disposed off 42 representations of the Federal Board of Revenue in cases of bogus sales tax invoices, worth over 1.2 billion rupees. FBR had filed the representations with President, assailing the orders of Federal Tax Ombudsman passed in suo moto cases, in which bogus Sales Tax Refunds were reimbursed fully or partially by the delinquent officials of FBR to the fake claimants.

The President directed the FBR for submission of a monthly implementation report to the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s Secretariat till completion of the action on each case. He also ordered to afford an opportunity of show-cause and hearing to the official in case of any departmental action proposed against him, to satisfy the requirement of due process and the principles of justice.

