Karachi, December 21, 2021 (PPI-OT):Talking to the media, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail expressed his condolences to Alamgir Khan and all the grieving families. “The investigation is underway and blaming anyone before a report comes would be premature,” he said.

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk