President Dr. Arif Alvi expresses deep sorrow over sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro

April 7, 2020

Islamabad, April 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Abdul Qadir Soomro, who died of Corona Virus yesterday in Karachi. The President lauded the contribution of the deceased, who established a special ward for corona patients at Al Khidmat Hospital, Sukkur, and played a key role in the fight against Covid-19.

He also paid rich tribute to Dr. Osama Riaz from Gilgit-Baltistan for sacrificing his life in the fight against this pandemic. Appreciating the services of doctors and nurses, the President said they were dedicatedly combating corona virus pandemic and the nation was proud of them as they were the true heroes of the country.

