President Dr Arif Alvi given farewell guard of honour

ISLAMABAD:,,, President Dr Arif Alvi was presented with a farewell guard of honour on Friday, marking the culmination of his term as the 13th head of state.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the armed forces presented a guard of honour to the outgoing President. The national anthem was played as the President stood at the saluting dais.

Later, he also shook hands with the officers and staffers of the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The farewell guard of honour was given a day before the next presidential election scheduled to be held tomorrow (Saturday).

Dr Arif Alvi had taken oath as the 13th President of Pakistan on September 9, 2018, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party came to power in general elections that year.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is poised to become the new 14th President with the support of the allied parties in tomorrow's (Saturday) election.