President Dr. Arif Alvi would convene meeting of Provincial Governors and Ulema from all Provinces on 18th April

April 14, 2020

Islamabad, April 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi would convene a meeting of provincial governors and Ulema from all provinces, on Saturday (18th April), to chalk out proposals for masajid congregations in the Holy Month of Ramazan and Taraweeh Prayers etc. This was decided in a meeting, at the Presidency attended by Federal Minister for Interior, Brig(R). Ijaz Ahmad Shah, and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, here today.

The meeting agreed that the President would convene a meeting of all governors, President of AJK, and Ulema, through a video conference, for consultation and to seek their recommendations and guidelines about Taraweeh Prayers in view of the current Corona pandemic. The recommendations of Ulema would help in devising a comprehensive policy by the government. The meeting also appealed to the people to continue their generosity of Zakat and Khairat in supporting the social welfare that is done through the masajid and madaris in this holy month.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts