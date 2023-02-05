President expresses grief over death of Pervez Musharraf

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday expressed his grief over death of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Former army chief and president retired general Pervez Musharraf passed away at a private hospital in Dubai at the age of 79.

The former general had been admitted to the American Hospital, Dubai. Musharraf was admitted to Dubai hospitals more than once in the past. He had been facing prolonged battle with the rare disease amyloidosis. The former military ruler was hospitalized for three weeks in June last year.