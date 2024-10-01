President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed the need to protect the rights of the elderly people and provide them a friendly and healthy environment.
In his message on the International Day of Older Persons, he called upon the federal and provincial governments, as well as civil society, to prioritize better healthcare and strengthen social security of the elderly people.
Reaffirming the commitment to improve care and support systems for elderly persons, he said Pakistan has taken a number of steps for the welfare of senior citizens. He also urged everyone to strive for making Pakistan more inclusive and age-friendly that honours and respects its senior citizens.