President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday announced granting a special ninety days remission in the sentence of prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day, to be observed on August 14.
The President granted the remission of the sentence under Article 45 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The remission will not be applicable to the prisoners involved in anti-state activities, espionage, murder, rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping and terrorism.
Those involved in financial crimes, causing loss to the national exchequer, and convicted under the Foreigners Act 1946, and Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2022 will also be ineligible to get this remission.
It will also apply to the female prisoners serving the sentence with their children and individuals under eighteen years. The remission in sentence will be applicable on male prisoners of 65 years and above and females above 60 years, who have served one-third of their term.