Islamabad, August 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):Islamabad D. Watson Lions Club organized Independence Day celebrations. The chief guest of the function was Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The flag was hoisted in the first part of the ceremony. Then Independence Day cake was cut.

Apart from Chief Guest Sardar Yasralias Khan, President ICCI, President Islamabad D Watson Lions Club Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. Other participants include Waqar Bakhtawari (Coordinator Religious Harmony Public Coordinating Committee Islamabad), Chaudhry Nadeem Gujjar, Khalid Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, Babar Chaudhry, Chaudhry Nasir, Zarif Khan, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Zia Chaudhry and others.

On the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry praised the services of the D Watson Lions Club and congratulated them on the occasion of Independence Day. The way Ahsan Bakhtawari and D Watson Lions Club have worked in this epidemic is commendable. Speaking on the occasion, President D Watson Lions Club Ahsan Bakhtawari said that Pakistan is an ideological Islamic country and Islam teaches us tolerance, brotherhood and fraternity.

Remembering the golden lesson, we should take care of our compatriots and especially the poor and for this purpose we distributed rations to the flood affected people at D Watson Lions Club Islamabad a few days ago and inshallah we will continue our mission.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post President ICCI cuts cake to celebrate Independence Day at D.Watson Lions Club appeared first on Business News Pakistan.