President lauds efforts of ISI for national security

Islamabad, July 15, 2021 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday. He was briefed on national security dynamics including situation in Afghanistan. The President, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cyber security. He appreciated the efforts of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

