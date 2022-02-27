President lauds role of women in progress of Pakistan 

Islamabad, February 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):President Dr. Arif Alvi has lauded the role of women in the progress of Pakistan. Addressing the ceremony of Women Leaders Awards in Islamabad, he said the role of women has increased in the modern era due to the facility of work from home. The President said Islam has given full rights to the women and founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a strong believer of women’s role in the progress of society. Dr Arif Alvi also paid tributes to the Indian girl Muskan Khan for standing up valiantly against RSS goons.

