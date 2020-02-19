President Masood invites UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir

February 18, 2020

Islamabad, February 18, 2020 (PPI-OT):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has invited United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is on a four-day trip to Pakistan, to visit Muzaffarabad, the capital of AJK. While meeting the UN chief at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, President Masood appreciated his role as a ‘mediator’ between India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and for calling the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Briefing Guterres about the condition of 40,000 refugees living in camps in Azad Kashmir and the plight of 640,000 civilians living along the Line of Control (LoC), the president paid his heartfelt gratitude to the secretary general for calling for de-escalating the tensions between India and Pakistan – both militarily and verbally – especially along the LoC.

He particularly conveyed his regard to the UN chief for demanding full respect for human rights and fundamental freedom just like it is enjoyed by the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “Don’t take India’s ‘no’ for the use of good offices or diplomacy and dialogue in accordance with the United Nations’s Charter. This is a collective obligation for all nations. One UN member cannot hold the entire organisation hostage by its obduracy,” President Masood said.

He also apprised the UNSG about the highly concerning and precarious situation of the civilians living along the LoC in AJK because of India’s frequent and unrelenting hostile fire while proposing Guterres to make the submission of the UNMOGIP reports to the UN Secretary General’s office and their circulation to all members of the UNSC mandatory.

“Conversations on Kashmir in the Security Council must go on for the resolution of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Silence at that highest forum is unacceptable and unfair to the people of IOJ and K, who are under siege and being killed and brutalised everyday. The extremist ruling party in India wants the international community to be silent on Kashmir conflict in order to hide its crimes. The UN has spoken up and must continue to speak up for Kashmiris,” he told the UN Secretary General.

The AJK president went on to say that the UN is the flag bearer of the international order based on the rule of law. “The UN Secretary General is seen as an international icon who should demonstrate leadership to save humanity from the scourge of war and liberate people living under alien domination and foreign occupation.”

He also thanked Guterres for holding detailed conversations in the past with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders. “War would be a devastating aberration for humanity; peace and reconciliation are a historic imperative in the region. This is only possible by ensuring the realisation of the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.”

