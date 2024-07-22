Islamabad: President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed his deep sorrow over the recent passing of his father-in-law, Syed Abid Hussain Shah, a former President of the Kashmir Press Club.
According to President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, during a statement released by the Presidential Secretariat at Kashmir House, President Chaudhry extended his heartfelt condolences and prayers. He hoped that the deceased would be granted a high place in Jannat al-Firdus (the highest level of Paradise) and that the bereaved family would find patience and solace during this difficult time.
