President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry met with Vice Chairman of the AJK Bar Council, Uqab Hashmi Advocate, at the President House in Islamabad. President Chaudhry emphasized the Bar Council’s vital role in upholding the constitution, ensuring equal access to swift and affordable legal proceedings, and strengthening AJK as a bastion of freedom.
President Chaudhry acknowledged the legal fraternity’s historical contributions to the Kashmir liberation movement. He urged lawyers to advocate for the rule of law and fair justice in AJK, while also playing an active role in raising awareness about human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. He emphasized the use of traditional media, social media, and other platforms by lawyers to highlight the resolution of the Kashmir issue. The President and Vice Chairman Hashmi also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.