President of Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a meeting with Ambassador from Embassy of Turkey

Lahore, December 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): There is significant potential for China, Pakistan and Turkey to form a Golden Triangle, which can help spur economic development of the three partners. It was stated by Mr. S. M. Naveed, President Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry at a meeting with H.E. Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador from Embassy of Turkey. He told the Ambassador that PCJCCI was acting as conduit between the prospective investors from China and local business fraternity.

The service portfolio of PCJCCI, is to identify the inherent trade and investment potential besides suggesting the ways to combat challenges / threats to the sustained momentum of economic co-operation through collaborative efforts of the business community of both countries, he said and stressed that, there is significant potential for China, Pakistan and Turkey to form a Golden Triangle under which a special work mechanism can be designed in order to take maximum advantage of Belt and Road Initiatives (BRI) projects with effective communication. This trilateral alliance will open new vistas of employment and economic benefits for the people across three counties, he said.

Mr. Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Ambassador of Turkey, expressing his views on this occasion, observed that, (BRI) is a transcontinental long-term policy and investment program which aims at infrastructure development and acceleration of the economic integration of the countries along the Belt and Road. He appreciated that the project had ensured all-dimensional, multi-tiered and composite connectivity networks, and realized diversified, independent, balanced and sustainable development in the connected countries.

Responding to a request of PCJCCI president the Ambassador assured that Turkish Embassy will provide maximum support to PCJCCI for issuing visas and exchanging delegations with each other. He said that to expedite the trade and investment between the two countries, a delegation from PCJCCI would soon be invited to visit Turkey.

