President: (Pakistan desirous of expanding trade ties with Ethiopia: President)

Islamabad:President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan attaches great significance to its ties with Ethiopia and wants to expand trade and commercial relations with it for the mutual benefit of the two sides.

He was talking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas here on Monday.

The President asked the ambassador-designate to work for further improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia in diverse fields, including trade, economy and culture. He urged the Ambassador to encourage Ethiopian investors to invest in Pakistan, which is an attractive place for foreign investment in view of its investment-friendly trade policy.

He emphasized the need for exploring new avenues for enhancing bilateral trade. The President also asked the Ambassador to work for elevating the image of the country and highlight Indian brutalities in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the Muslims of the valley during his interaction with various dignitaries in the host country.