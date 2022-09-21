President PCJCCI donated 225,000 for Flood Affectees of Pakistan

Lahore, September 21, 2022 (PPI-OT):Mr Wang Zihai, President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) expressed solidarity with the flood affectees of Pakistan. He donated total 225,000 RMB to the Pakistan China Embassy. Many Chinese companies participated in this flood relief drive which includes; China Shanghai Co-operation Organization Demonstration Area Committee, Qingdao LULU agriculture equipment’s, China state construction No 6 Bureau, SCO Everest International Exhibition co. and Qingdao Xiangangtong Mineral.

President PCJCCI said that almost half of the Pakistan is drowned right now due to heavy flooding and people are suffering badly. He added that we stand with our Pakistani Brethren at this hour of crisis.

Mr. Fang Yulong, CEO, East Sea Holding (Qingdao) Co. Ltd expressed his views by saying that, China and Pakistan have deep rooted bond of friendship . Such catastrophic flood is also traumatizing for us and we will try our level best to help Pakistan in providing every type of aid. He added that we have also donated around 1000 blankets and other items.

Mr. Ehsan Choudhry, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that every province of Pakistan is affected by the flood at this moment. People are suffering miserably because various diseases are spreading rapidly due to the filthy water. I am extremely thankful to our Chinese counterparts for helping us in this crisis.

He added that i also request the people of Pakistan to come forward and help their fellow human beings to fight against this catastrophe. He also added that i salute the untiring efforts of Pak Army and government of Pakistan for their excellent flood relief operations and activities.

