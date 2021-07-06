President PCJCCI endorsed the statement of Imran Khan for standing by China through all thick and thin in the changing world economic order

Lahore, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):Mr. S.M. Naveed, President Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) has endorsed the statement of Pakistan’s Premier Imran Khan for standing by China through all thick and thin in the changing world economic order. While addressing a meeting of the Executive Committee of his chamber today, he said that China had proved to be the sincerest friend of Pakistan both politically and economically throughout the history of our diplomatic relations. Mr. Daud Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Mr. Khalid Raffique Chaudhry, Vice President, Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General and a number of the Executive Committee Members were present on this occasion.

Mr. Naveed said that the business community of Pakistan had knitted strong business relations with Chinese counterparts which are reflecting positive impressions also on social, cultural and political fronts. He informed that the month of July, is a great and solemn month in the history of both the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese nation for the completion of 100th years of the founding of Communist Party of China. He extended congratulation to the people and leaders of China for crossing this landmark of their political history.

He said that China had set an example for all of us by maintaining a historic resolution to the problem of absolute poverty in China, and is now marching toward the second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects. Mr. Daud Ahmed, Senior Vice President PCJCCI said that, China has made indelible contributions to the progress of human civilization with a history of more than 5,000 years struggle. He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan was included in all major development initiatives to provide the world with new economic opportunities.

Mr. Khalid Raffique Choudhry, Vice President PCJCCI said that around 17 projects of CPEC worth $13 billion had been completed while another 21 projects having an estimated cost of $12 billion were passing through the implementation phase. The unity and bond of the China’s Communist Party will also help in maintaining strong relations between Pakistan and China.

Mr. Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI extended warm wishes to the China’s Communist Party on such huge achievement and success. He said that Pakistan and China will definitely open up new vistas of technology for the betterment of both countries through future joint ventures in the fields of trade and industry.

