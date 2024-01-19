President phones families of martyrs of Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD:,,, President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the family members of Pakistan Army's martyrs, who laid down their lives in the terrorists’ attack in Lakki Marwat on January 10.

The President talked to the heirs of Sepoy Muhammad Afzal and Ibrar Hussain. He said the entire nation offers rich tribute to the martyrs and will remain thankful to their sacrifices.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the President prayed higher status in heaven for the martyrs, according to a Radio Pakistan's report.