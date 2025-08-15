President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in their messages on Independence Daytoday urged national unity and dedication to a Pakistan founded on justice, equality, and service in their separate messages on the country’s 79th Independence Day.
They congratulated Pakistanis worldwide, emphasizing the day’s significance as a reminder of the courage, unity, and sacrifices that birthed the nation. Both leaders paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the individuals involved in the Pakistan Movement.
President Zardari highlighted the nation”s resilience and unity demonstrated in May of this year against external aggression. He cited the successes of Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos as evidence of national resolve and purpose, bolstering confidence, restoring faith in institutions, and elevating Pakistan”s global standing. Zardari also expressed support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming Pakistan”s commitment to their right to self-determination.
Prime Minister Sharif honored the martyrs who gave their lives for Pakistan”s freedom. He described Marka-e-Haq as not only a military triumph but also a validation of the Two-Nation Theory. He pledged vigilance in defending national interests, including water resources. Sharif emphasized Pakistan”s commitment to peaceful coexistence and resolving disputes through dialogue, urging India to reciprocate.
The Prime Minister also highlighted his administration’s efforts for public welfare, including electricity rate reductions, and resource allocation to meet economic, industrial, and technological demands. He called for the same spirit demonstrated in Marka-e-Haq and the Pakistan Movement to build a strong economy essential for national defense. Sharif invited all political parties and societal groups to collaborate on safeguarding national interests.
The leaders of Pakistan’s Armed Forces – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu – also extended congratulations to the nation. They paid tribute to the founders and their sacrifices under Jinnah”s leadership. The Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to protecting Pakistan”s sovereignty, upholding the Constitution, and preserving national values.