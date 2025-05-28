President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday issued strong condemnations following an attack on a polio eradication team in Nushki.
The incident has drawn national attention as both leaders emphasized their commitment to the ongoing polio eradication efforts. The president shared a message paying tribute to the courageous polio workers who risk their lives in the mission to vaccinate every child in the country. He highlighted the significant reduction in polio cases by over ninety percent, attributing this success to continuous vaccination campaigns and the bravery of health workers. Despite this progress, he stressed that the battle against polio is far from over.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condemnation of the attack and offered his condolences to the family of the fallen worker. He assured that strict measures will be implemented against those responsible for targeting the polio campaign, reaffirming the government”s resolve to protect healthcare workers and continue the fight against polio.
This attack underscores the challenges faced by healthcare workers in conflictprone areas, yet the government”s response indicates a strong commitment to overcoming these obstacles.