President Asif Ali Zardari, strongly condemning the incident of firing in Panjgur, has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack.
In a statement on Tuesday, he expressed solidarity with the heirs of those, who were killed in the incident. The President said terrorists are the enemies of development of the country and prosperity and they do not want the province to be prosperous.
He prayed for high ranks of the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved family. He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.
In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday also strongly condemned the attack on the officials, working on a dam in Parom area of district Panjgur in Balochistan.
He prayed for high ranks of the departed souls and fortitude to the bereaved family. He directed provision of the best medical treatment to the two injured.
Shehbaz Sharif also instructed the authorities concerned to identify the people involved in the attack and award them exemplary punishment.
He said the assailants, who attacked the officials working on the dam, are enemies of Pakistan and Balochistan and there is no room for such miscreants in the country.
The Prime Minister said the miscreants, through their cowardly acts, cannot shake government’s resolve for development of Balochistan.
According to media reports quoting police and senior officials, at least five people were killed and two were injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on locals at the site of a dam in Panjgur district of Balochistan on Tuesday.