President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating eight Khawarij in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
In a statement, President Asif Ali Zardari said the entire nation stands with the brave security forces for the complete eradication of Fitna Al Khawarij.
The President also praised the bravery of the security forces for killing a wanted terrorist involved in terrorist activities during the operation. He expressed national resolve to root out the menace of terrorism.
In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for killing eight Khawarij, including a wanted terrorist, in these operations.
The Prime Minister said that entire nation stands with the Pakistan Army in war against terrorism. He expressed determination to completely eradicate all types of terrorism from the country.