President, PM express commitment to take Pak-China bilateral ties to new heights

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has extended his felicitation to the Chinese President Xi Jinping on his unanimous re-election.

On his twitter handle, he said as China’s closest friend and all-weather partners, we look forward to working closely with President Xi to take relations to the new heights.

He also congratulated Han Zheng on assuming the office of Vice President of China. In another tweet, the President also extended his warm felicitations to Ram Chandra Poudel on his election as the President of Nepal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China. On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister expressed his desire to working closely with him to further advancing Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He said. “I am confident our bilateral relations will enter a new era of cooperation”.