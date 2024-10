News Ticker: APHC raises alarm over demographic changes in IIOJKPresident, PM express resolve to support teaching for literacy promotionPM vows to eradicate terrorism in all its formsArrangements being made for hosting of SCO Summit in Islamabad: Info MinisterProtest at D-Chowk aims at attacking state: Info MinisterMurad expresses concern over detection of 7 polio cases(CITY) Pakistan Int’l Date Palm Festival begins at Karachi Expo Center(CITY) Levies recovers 41 bottles liquor, 134 grams hashishKCCI seeks 2% reduction in SESSI’s social security contributionMalaysian PM leaves for home after concluding Pakistan visitCompanies instructed to commence work on roads’ reconstruction: Mayor WahabEngagements with Pakistani leadership resulted in productive outcome: Malaysian PM(CITY) Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peaceInterior Minister vows to maintain law and order(CITY) Govt should control price hike of epilepsy drugs: Dr FowziaPM Shehbaz to host APC on Gaza situationCentre to transfer Green Line Bus Service to SindhWB reiterates to continue supporting revenue mobilization efforts in PakistanJapan to provide $36,109 medical aid to Jam-e-Shafa OrganizationGovt fully determined to resolve common man’s problems: Minister(CITY) IIOJK: BJP govt blacklists properties of over 4,000 Kashmiris(NATIONAL) Huge quantity of drugs captured in in Dalbandin(CITY) Nawaz, Australian HC discuss matters of mutual interestTwo Indian Army troops injured in Kupwara blastUNODC, EU promote enhanced police, levies and prosecution collaboration in BalochistanNUST confers honorary PhD degree upon Malaysia’s PMChagai levies claimed to have arrested proclaimed offenderAJK President urges Kashmiri diaspora to highlight Kashmir cause(CITY) SCO meeting: Govt approves army deployment in IslamabadFeroze Power, Maysun sign MoU to set up solar panel production unit in PakistanCM Murad assures PBC of resolution of outstanding issues on priorityWorld Space Week celebrations startSFA vows to ensure water testing as per WHO standardsThere was complete agreement with Malaysian PM to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations: PM(CITY) Russian Colonel General lauds professionalism of Pakistan armed forcesMalaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace(CITY) TESSORI INAUGURATES FIRST INTERNATIONAL PAKISTANI DATE PALM FESTIVALIrfan Siddiqui calls on Shehbaz Sharif(CITY) CM Murad lauds local, foreign growers for presenting dates at festivalDeath anniversary of singer Masood Rana observedPakistan-Malaysia engagements to yield positive results: Malaysian PMIndian troops continue CASOs in Baramulla, Kishtwar districtsEmbassy hosts session on female saints from Peshawar to BukharaPakistan advises India to abide by UNSC resolutions on Kashmir issuePakistan calls for comprehensive global counterterrorism reformsAJK president urges Kashmiri Diaspora to advocate for Kashmir causeBJP regime suspends another Kashmiri Muslim employee in IIOJKTargeting Kashmiris: Indian police blacklist properties of over 4,200 individuals in IIOJKPunjab CM lays foundation stone of autism school in LahorePM expresses grief over death of Muhammad Aslam SaleemiChinese investors showing interest to invest in PakistanBuilding climate-resilience for cities is crucial: RominaMalaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM HouseSindh Governor warmly welcomed by Iranian Consul General.Jamia Turbat Faculty Member Honored for International Research AchievementFaheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket SixesConsortium of TransGroup and ARY awarded international broadcast rights for Pakistan v England Test seriesPakistan lauds UN Chief for principled stance on situation in Middle EastInterior Minister, Australian envoy discuss matters of mutual interestNaval chief inaugurates Bahria University College of Medicine in IslamabadDr Fai urges OIC to advocate for peaceful Kashmir settlementIIOJK Muslims unite to honor Lebanese martyred resistance leader NasrallahLadakh comes to a standstill in protest of Sonam Wangchuk’s detentionIn a diplomatic blow to India, Bangladesh recalls top envoyMalaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM HouseBuilding climateresilience for cities is crucial: RominaMaking cities environmentalsustainable vital for achieving green economy goals: RominaPakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance bilateral ties in diverse fieldsPunjab Govt imposes Section 144 in LahoreKorangi Association calls for transparent audit of CPPA to verify Power Sector TransactionsPunjab CM reviews progress of ongoing projectsIRI HOSTS LECTURE ON SEERAH AND CONTEMPORARY TRENDSECP orders reelection on PB45 QuettaVII’s 15 polling stationsCountry Cannot Afford Further Economic and Constitutional Crises: Rizwan NiaziGovernor Sindh praises Rotary Club’s initiativesGrand alliance demands free of cost healthcare facilitiesJailed APHC Leader Demands Kashmir Resolution for Regional PeaceDr Fai urges OIC to advocate for peaceful Kashmir settlementMalaysian PM accorded warm welcome at PM HouseMalaysian Minister reassures commitment to ease procedures for Pakistani businessmenPM calls for joint efforts to cement Pak-Malaysia tiesPakistani, Malaysian PMs vow to enhance cooperationGas suspension to CPPs to trigger widespread closure of industries, warns BilwaniMasarrat rejects India’s militaristic approach to Kashmir dispute as ‘unrealistic’Objectives Resolution determined direction for our nation: TessoriRestoration work of Karachi infrastructure underway: mayorLawyers Protest for Judicial IndependencePPP reviews arrangements for Hyderabad public gatheringIrfan Siddiqui, JUIF Chief discuss political situationTessori unveils special cell at Governor House to support small businessesPunjab Governor visits MoFA to condole death of Deputy PM’s brotherPolice constable kidnapped in ShikarpurDeputy PM, Malaysian FM discuss areas of bilateral cooperationPunjab launches Apni Chhat Apna Ghar scheme in Lahore3rd death anniversary of stage personality Umer Sharif observedIIOJK election termed mockery of democracyPresident directs PCAA to appoint deceased employee’s sonGas suspension to CPPs under IMF pact to close industries, warns BilwaniPunjab Governor, Chairman NADRA discuss matters of mutual interest