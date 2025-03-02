President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, urging people to support the poor and needy to the best of their ability.
According to the President’s message, Ramadan provides a significant opportunity for self-reformation at both individual and collective levels. He emphasized that the month is a time of blessings, forgiveness, and salvation.
Shehbaz Sharif, in his separate message, stressed the importance of remembering and raising voices for millions of oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris. He urged the nation to stand in solidarity with those facing hardship and injustice.