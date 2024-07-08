President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed best wishes for the nation and Muslim Ummah on the advent of new Islamic year on Monday.

In a message on the advent of new Islamic year 1446 Hijrah, President Asif Ali Zardari stressed upon the nation to nurture qualities of affection, forbearance and tolerance by shunning all differences and play role for strengthening of national unity and interfaith harmony in the country.

He felicitated the nation on the arrival of new Islamic year and prayed for the peace, stability, progress and prosperity of the county. He said Muharram-ul-Haram signifies special importance in the Islamic history.

The President said Muharram-ul-Haram reminds us of the unprecedented sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his faithful companions and gives a lesson for the real objective of struggle in life which is linked with sacrificing everything in the path of religion.

He said this month gives us lesson to stand against forces of cruelty and evils by raising standards of righteousness while facing ordeals of life.

In his message on the advent of new Islamic year 1446 Hijrah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to work towards building a society that upholds the principles of social justice, equality and compassion. He expressed his best wishes for the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah.

The Prime Minister prayed that this new year may prove to be a year of peace, stability, progress and prosperity for the country and the Muslim Ummah.

He also prayed that darkness of oppression on the people of India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine will disappear and the dawn of peace and harmony will illuminate the lives of our Muslim brothers and sisters with progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said the new Islamic year also reminds us of those moments in history when the family members of the Prophet (peace be upon him) sacrificed their lives under the leadership of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and became immortal in the battle of right and wrong.