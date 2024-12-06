President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.
In his statement, the President said Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed made a great sacrifice for the homeland. He said the entire nation will remain grateful to its martyrs and their families.
In his statement, the Prime Minister said Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed set an eternal example of courage and bravery while fighting in East Pakistan.
He said Major Muhammad Akram Shaheed confronted the enemy valiantly without fear of its numerical superiority, emphasizing that he set an example of duty and loyalty to the nation that is inspiring for the younger generation.
Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation takes pride in the martyrs of Pakistan Army and their families. He said the nation holds profound respect and admiration for the brave sons of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the nation, and their sacrifices will never be forgotten.