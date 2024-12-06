President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tributes to Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary.
In their separate messages, they praised the courage and bravery of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed. The President said the entire nation is proud of brave officers like Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed.
He said the nation acknowledges the sacrifices of all martyrs and will never forget them.
In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the love for the homeland and the spirit of sacrificing life for the defense of the country displayed by Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed is an inspiring example for the younger generation.
He said the patriotism and sense of duty of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed rendered the enemy’s numerical superiority worthless.
He said the nation can never forget the sacrifices of the brave and courageous soldiers of Pakistan Army who laid down their lives for the defense of the homeland.